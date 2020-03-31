Added vitamins, at surface value, may not sound like a bad thing, but there’s actually a simple reason that you should be prioritizing whole sources of vitamins instead: The full nutrition is lost when you isolate the artificial version.

“The synthetic forms of various vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and the like may look almost the same,” explained Cording, “but when you isolate that nutrient from all the other elements of that food you may not have the same full picture of those health benefits.” Whole foods on the other hand, have the benefits of the vitamins and minerals, plus the co-factors, enzymes, and antioxidants the food provides.

Adding lots of extra vitamins can also make balancing your supplement regimen more complex, as it heightens the levels beyond what you may need: “I prefer supplements that don't have a ton of extras added,” Cording said, “because it is possible to overdo it with certain vitamins, especially if you're taking multiple supplements.”