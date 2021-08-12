Why This Seafood Can & Should Be Part Of Your Vegan Diet (Let Us Explain)

It's certainly possible to get adequate nutrients from vegan foods, and an addition like kelp can help you get there. "Kelp is often called a 'superfood from the sea' because it has 10 times more calcium than milk and more vitamin C than OJ," Robin Berzin, M.D., functional medicine doctor and the founder of Parsley Health, told mindbodygreen. It can also help support bone health, longevity, and thyroid function.*

As plant-based and vegan diets become more common, and we look for more sustainable food options, seaweed and kelp are likely to become a more frequent feature on global menus. "Since kelp is a large brown seaweed, it may not seem like the most appetizing thing, but you can try it in several different forms," registered dietitian and nutritionist Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN explains.

If the health benefits of kelp aren't enough to convince you, more good news! Because it's such a sustainable crop, companies are now harnessing it as a plant-based meat substitute and snack addition.