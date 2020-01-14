Milk Chocolate Is So 2019: Say Hello To Oat Milk Chocolate

The fair trade chocolate brand, already committed to ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients, are now adding vegan varieties to their collection.

According to a news release, the company played around with other dairy-free options, like coconut and almond milk. However, the brand’s director of innovation, Whitney Bembenick said “nothing compared” to oat milk in terms of taste and health benefits.

Their three new flavors (all dark chocolate) include a standard oat milk dark chocolate, oat milk sea salt and almonds, and an oat milk with rice crisps. The three bars will be available this month at any Whole Foods Market store and are set to hit other supermarket shelves in April.