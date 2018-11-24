Everyone's talking about intermittent fasting—why? Because research suggests it has serious benefits like weight loss, improved gut health, decreased inflammation, and a lower risk of cancer and disease. While there are many different intermittent fasting plans, the main idea is a person refrains from food for certain hours and eats during others.

Recently celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Jenna Jameson have been vocal about their intermittent fasting journeys, the most recent to let us in on their plan: 51-year-old fitness enthusiast and wellness-lover Halle Berry.

On her #PHITtalks series with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas, she says she more or less follows a 16-8 intermittent fasting routine, fasting in the morning and having her first sit-down (keto) meal at 2 p.m. This way she goes without food for 16 hours and has a window of eight hours for food.

While this may sound intense, she points out that her morning still includes nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, just without the meal. And during the eight hours with food, she is all about snacking, her personal favorite being protein bars.

There are many differing opinions about how many hours we should be fasting for, although the consensus is to gradually increase fasting hours and always listen to your body.

It can be overwhelming to know where to begin, but gut health specialist Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., says a great place to start is the 12-hour fast option—breakfast at 7 a.m. and finish up dinner by 7 p.m. (you're sleeping for eight of the 12 hours!)

If you are inspired by Berry's intermittent fasting routine and looking to dip your feet in, check out our "Definitive Guide to Intermittent Fasting."