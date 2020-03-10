mindbodygreen

Recipes

How To Use grass-fed collagen+ In Everything, Including Your Coffee

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Latte on a Countertop

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

March 10, 2020 — 1:03 AM

Serums, masks, and moisturizers are useful skincare treatments, but at mbg, we believe the real key to beauty and healthy aging comes from within. One of the simplest ways to support your gut, and promote skin health is through nutrition and supplementation.*

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The ultimate trifecta: Beauty enhancer, gut-healer & protein booster.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

Collagen is naturally found in your skin—as well as bones, joints, muscles—and by adding a hydrolyzed collagen supplement to your diet, research shows you can help support your skin's elasticity by promoting collagen production; it even helps maintain healthy moisture levels.*

There are a few basic ways to include collagen powder in your drinks and meals, like dissolving it in water and broth, or blending it into smoothies. But if you're looking for more creative ways to increase your protein intake, and support your gut health,* these versatile, and creative recipes are a few of our favorites. We whipped up the first right here at mbg headquarters, and the latter two are developed by healthy chef Danielle Shine.

Article continues below

Coconut Butter Collagen Latte

Ingredients

  • 1 cup hot water or non-dairy milk 
  • 2 shots of espresso
  • 1 tbsp coconut butter
  • 2 tbsp grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored or chocolate]
  • Pinch of cinnamon

Directions

  1. Heat water or non-dairy milk until warm
  2. Prepare espresso
  3. Add all ingredients into a high powered blender and blend until incorporated
  4. Serve and enjoy immediately 
Article continues below

Purple Potato Flatbread

Ingredients

  • 250 g purple potatoes, peeled and cut roughly into 5 cm chunks
  • 25 g cold, pasture-raised butter
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 50 g buckwheat flour
  • 2 tbsp grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored]

Directions

  1. Cover potato with cold water and cook on the stovetop. When brought to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Potatoes need to be cooked until tender, but not mushy. Drain well and leave to cool.
  2. Add potato, butter and salt into a food processor, and blend until smooth. Add flour and grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored] until a dough forms.
  3. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into a large ball. Flatten into a circle roughly 20 cm in diameter. Cut into 8 pizza wedges.
  4. Heat a flat griddle or non-stick frying pan and cook wedges using oil or butter, until browned on each side. Serve with salad, vegetables, or with hummus, tzatziki.  
Article continues below

Dark Chocolate Pudding 

Keto-Friendly Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

Ingredients

  • 400 mL/16 oz. coconut milk - sub tigernut or rice milk
  • 5g 100% dark chocolate
  • 2 tbsp grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored or chocolate]
  • 1 tbsp agar powder
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup, date or yacon syrup
Article continues below

Directions

  1. Place milk and agar powder in a saucepan. Whisking constantly, bring to a boil before immediately reducing heat to low. Add chocolate, grass-fed collagen+, salt, maple syrup and continue whisking until chocolate melts into a smooth mixture. 
  2. Remove from heat and pour into 4 lined and greased muffin cups. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
  3. Dip bottom of molds in warm water to loosen set mixture. Invert over serving plates and tap gently until pudding drops onto the plate.
  4. Serve immediately, sprinkled with extra cacao powder, a sprinkling of sea salt flakes. Since the dessert is working to enhance your beauty, you can do the same for it by topping with edible flowers.
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The Ultimate Healthy Pizza Crust Recipe (& It's Delightfully Doughy)

Danielle Walker
The Ultimate Healthy Pizza Crust Recipe (& It's Delightfully Doughy)
Functional Food

This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein

Abby Moore
This Nut Is Now Considered A Complete Source Of Plant-Based Protein
Integrative Health

A Supplement That Ticks All My Boxes — From Healthy Joints To Glowing Skin

Emma Loewe
A Supplement That Ticks All My Boxes — From Healthy Joints To Glowing Skin
Spirituality

Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs

Sarah Regan
Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs
Meditation

We Lost An Hour Of Sleep: This 15-Minute Morning Meditation May Help

Sah D’Simone
We Lost An Hour Of Sleep: This 15-Minute Morning Meditation May Help
Spirituality

6 Ways To Clean Up Your Life With Tonight's Supermoon In Virgo

The AstroTwins
6 Ways To Clean Up Your Life With Tonight's Supermoon In Virgo
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Over 60? The CDC Wants You To Prepare For Coronavirus — Here's How

Sarah Regan
Over 60? The CDC Wants You To Prepare For Coronavirus — Here's How
Beauty

Collagen Starts Declining In Your 20s + 5 Other Reasons You Lose It

Korin Miller
Collagen Starts Declining In Your 20s + 5 Other Reasons You Lose It
Spirituality

A Grounding Practice To Help Air Signs Get Out Of Their Heads

Sarah Regan
A Grounding Practice To Help Air Signs Get Out Of Their Heads
Integrative Health

Forget Sitting: Here's Why You Should Squat & Kneel For Your Health

Sarah Regan
Forget Sitting: Here's Why You Should Squat & Kneel For Your Health
Beauty

Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020

Sarah Regan
Whole Foods Drops Its 5 Beauty & Wellness Trends To Watch For In 2020
Mental Health

Why Doing Something With No Productive Purpose Is Good For Your Health

Jason Wachob
Why Doing Something With No Productive Purpose Is Good For Your Health
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-use-collagen-morning-or-night

Your article and new folder have been saved!