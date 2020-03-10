How To Use grass-fed collagen+ In Everything, Including Your Coffee
Serums, masks, and moisturizers are useful skincare treatments, but at mbg, we believe the real key to beauty and healthy aging comes from within. One of the simplest ways to support your gut, and promote skin health is through nutrition and supplementation.*
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The ultimate trifecta: Beauty enhancer, gut-healer & protein booster.*
Collagen is naturally found in your skin—as well as bones, joints, muscles—and by adding a hydrolyzed collagen supplement to your diet, research shows you can help support your skin's elasticity by promoting collagen production; it even helps maintain healthy moisture levels.*
There are a few basic ways to include collagen powder in your drinks and meals, like dissolving it in water and broth, or blending it into smoothies. But if you're looking for more creative ways to increase your protein intake, and support your gut health,* these versatile, and creative recipes are a few of our favorites. We whipped up the first right here at mbg headquarters, and the latter two are developed by healthy chef Danielle Shine.
Coconut Butter Collagen Latte
Ingredients
- 1 cup hot water or non-dairy milk
- 2 shots of espresso
- 1 tbsp coconut butter
- 2 tbsp grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored or chocolate]
- Pinch of cinnamon
Directions
- Heat water or non-dairy milk until warm
- Prepare espresso
- Add all ingredients into a high powered blender and blend until incorporated
- Serve and enjoy immediately
Purple Potato Flatbread
Ingredients
- 250 g purple potatoes, peeled and cut roughly into 5 cm chunks
- 25 g cold, pasture-raised butter
- Pinch of sea salt
- 50 g buckwheat flour
- 2 tbsp grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored]
Directions
- Cover potato with cold water and cook on the stovetop. When brought to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Potatoes need to be cooked until tender, but not mushy. Drain well and leave to cool.
- Add potato, butter and salt into a food processor, and blend until smooth. Add flour and grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored] until a dough forms.
- Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into a large ball. Flatten into a circle roughly 20 cm in diameter. Cut into 8 pizza wedges.
- Heat a flat griddle or non-stick frying pan and cook wedges using oil or butter, until browned on each side. Serve with salad, vegetables, or with hummus, tzatziki.
Dark Chocolate Pudding
Ingredients
- 400 mL/16 oz. coconut milk - sub tigernut or rice milk
- 5g 100% dark chocolate
- 2 tbsp grass-fed collagen+ [unflavored or chocolate]
- 1 tbsp agar powder
- 2 tbsp maple syrup, date or yacon syrup
Directions
- Place milk and agar powder in a saucepan. Whisking constantly, bring to a boil before immediately reducing heat to low. Add chocolate, grass-fed collagen+, salt, maple syrup and continue whisking until chocolate melts into a smooth mixture.
- Remove from heat and pour into 4 lined and greased muffin cups. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
- Dip bottom of molds in warm water to loosen set mixture. Invert over serving plates and tap gently until pudding drops onto the plate.
- Serve immediately, sprinkled with extra cacao powder, a sprinkling of sea salt flakes. Since the dessert is working to enhance your beauty, you can do the same for it by topping with edible flowers.