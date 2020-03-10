Collagen is naturally found in your skin—as well as bones, joints, muscles—and by adding a hydrolyzed collagen supplement to your diet, research shows you can help support your skin's elasticity by promoting collagen production; it even helps maintain healthy moisture levels.*

There are a few basic ways to include collagen powder in your drinks and meals, like dissolving it in water and broth, or blending it into smoothies. But if you're looking for more creative ways to increase your protein intake, and support your gut health,* these versatile, and creative recipes are a few of our favorites. We whipped up the first right here at mbg headquarters, and the latter two are developed by healthy chef Danielle Shine.