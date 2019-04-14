How To Pick The Perfect Avocado, From New York City's Avocado Guy

We've all drooled over Instagram photos of blemish-free yellow-green avocados, but finding them at the grocery store can feel like a game of chance. Sometimes an avocado seems promising from the outside, but at home when you slice it open, the flesh is either too hard to eat or brown and bruised. How can you identify picture-perfect avocados without being able to peek inside?

Miguel Gonzalez is here to help. As the supplier of the flawless avocados served by more than 150 restaurants in New York City, Gonzalez has pretty much mastered the art of the ripe avocado. Working with a partner in Mexico who selects prime stock from avocado farms there, Gonzalez monitors every detail of their transit to his warehouse in Queens, where he oversees the rest of the ripening process. By the time he delivers the avocados, they're at precisely the levels of color, firmness, and flavor that his clients request.

Gonzalez's company, G de P, makes daily deliveries to Michelin-starred NYC restaurants like Jean-Georges, Daniel, Casa Enrique, and the Modern. But as of last month, his new venture, Davocado Guy, also delivers small orders to individuals. So if you're in New York City, you're in luck: You can get his perfectly ripe avocados personally delivered to your home or office. If not, read on for a few of Gonzalez's tips for selecting and storing the nutrient-packed fruit we're all smitten with.