Make This Vegan Portobello "Pot Roast" For Christmas Dinner
This classic comforting dish takes a vegan twist. If you're one of those people who digs through pot roasts to find those extra-soft veggies, this recipe is made just for you.
Pot roasts are a huge hit at any holiday table, and this version is sure to impress with those familiar flavors but with healthier ingredients. The best part? The one-pot dish requires only 10 minutes of active cooking—the rest of the time is just waiting for the veggies to roast! Can you say, simple meal?
Portobello "Pot Roast"
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp. (30 ml) olive oil
- 2 yellow onions, sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 tbsp. (46 g) all-purpose flour
- 3 cups (708 ml) stout beer or other dark beer, such as porter
- 3 cups (708 ml) vegetable broth
- ¼ cup (60 ml) vegan Worcestershire sauce (see note)
- ¼ cup (66 g) tomato paste
- 2 tbsp. (5 g) fresh sage, slivered
- ¼ cup (10 g) chopped fresh basil
- 2 tbsp. (5 g) chopped fresh rosemary
- Salt, to taste
- Black pepper, to taste
- 4 portobello mushroom caps, stems and gills removed
- 2 cups (300 g) baby carrots
- 10 Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled and chopped into 1-inch (2.5-cm) pieces
- Fresh rosemary sprigs (optional)
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C, or gas mark 4).
- Heat the olive oil in a very large, ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the flour to make a roux, stirring frequently for 1 minute. Slowly add the beer and vegetable broth to make a sauce.
- Add the Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, sage, basil, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Add the portobellos, carrots, and potatoes. Use a spoon to coat the vegetables with the sauce.
- Transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast for 1 hour, or until the vegetables are tender. Serve with sprigs of rosemary for garnish (if using).
- Note: Be sure to choose a vegan variety of Worcestershire sauce. Annie's and The Wizard's are both reliable brands.
Reprinted with permission from Weeknight One-Pot Vegan Cooking by Nicole Malik, Page Street Publishing Co., 2019.
