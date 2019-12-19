This classic comforting dish takes a vegan twist. If you're one of those people who digs through pot roasts to find those extra-soft veggies, this recipe is made just for you.

Pot roasts are a huge hit at any holiday table, and this version is sure to impress with those familiar flavors but with healthier ingredients. The best part? The one-pot dish requires only 10 minutes of active cooking—the rest of the time is just waiting for the veggies to roast! Can you say, simple meal?