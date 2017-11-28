AW: The recipe development for Alchemy was a lot more challenging than I thought it would be. Once I nailed the recipes at a smaller size, I had to work out how to scale them. Thankfully the recipes themselves scaled but the approach I was using did not. For 48 hours straight (I barely slept a wink), I wracked my brain trying to figure out what I was doing wrong, and it wasn’t until I took a few steps back (and a really deep breath) that I realized I was overprocessing everything. Easy fix. But then I started incorporating the infused oil. I expected the process to be fairly simple and straightforward, but our first round of testing revealed issues with the potency. I bought this fancy little magnetic stirring device, and now all I have to do is stir the infused oil for a few hours before using it. It’s a time-consuming step but one that guarantees Alchemy’s products are homogeneous, so it’s kind of necessary.

As for how I overcame those challenges, turns out a little pep talk from my husband (who is also my business partner) does the trick. Not only is he reassuring and supportive, but he’s also really good at telling me what I need to hear (which, at the time, usually isn’t something I want to hear). All I know is that the dude has a way with words that manages to bring the kind of clarity I need to solve problems. And I love that about him.