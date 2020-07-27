Pickling isn't just for classic cucumber pickles. In fact, there's a ton of different vegetables that can be pickled—including fresh green or yellow beans, which are in season right now.

"Pickling is a great way to preserve excess vegetables for enjoyment later on in the year," writes Courtney Wade in The Catskills Farm-to-Table Cookbook, which is out tomorrow,. "As an added plus, you don't need many supplies to pickle at home: just some jars, lids (always use new) and bands, a large pot, and the ingredients for the recipe."