Try This RD's Iced Whipped Coffee — With A Skin-Enhancing Add
Sure, you might have heard of the trendy whipped coffee by now, but how about collagen whipped coffee? The collagen helps to give this coffee even more texture, plus benefits for your hair, skin, nails and more.* Win, win.
This fancy whipped version feels like a treat, although you can always just add collagen to your coffee and mix it together until it dissolves—it's a super easy way to help promote skin health and joint protection, and the curcumin and L-glutamine in mbg's formula help with healthy immune and gastrointestinal function.* (And if you want something a touch sweeter, consider the chocolate version, which is made with organic Peruvian cacao powder and coconut sugar.) I love finding new ways to incorporate collagen into my meals and snacks, and my coffee is no exception!
You can totally make this elevated whipped coffee at home with just a few simple ingredients—all it takes is a few tweaks, and it can easily brighten up your morning. Taking a few minutes to make one (for you and your family, perhaps) can add a little more joy to your cup of Joe!
Iced Collagen Whipped Coffee
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp instant coffee
- 2 tbsp mbg's grass-fed collagen+
- 2 tbsp coconut sugar
- 2 tbsp boiling water
- 1 cup unsweetened nut milk of your choice
- Handful of ice
Method:
- Add all of the ingredients together into a bowl, adding the boiling water last.
- Using a hand mixer on the highest speed or a stand-mixer with the whisk attachment on one of the highest speeds, whisk until the coffee mixture resembles the texture of whipped cream (~3 to 5 minutes depending on your mixer).
- Pour nut milk over ice and spoon the whipped coffee mixer on top—enjoy!