This fancy whipped version feels like a treat, although you can always just add collagen to your coffee and mix it together until it dissolves—it's a super easy way to help promote skin health and joint protection, and the curcumin and L-glutamine in mbg's formula help with healthy immune and gastrointestinal function.* (And if you want something a touch sweeter, consider the chocolate version, which is made with organic Peruvian cacao powder and coconut sugar.) I love finding new ways to incorporate collagen into my meals and snacks, and my coffee is no exception!

You can totally make this elevated whipped coffee at home with just a few simple ingredients—all it takes is a few tweaks, and it can easily brighten up your morning. Taking a few minutes to make one (for you and your family, perhaps) can add a little more joy to your cup of Joe!