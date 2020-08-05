mindbodygreen

Recipes

Try This RD's Iced Whipped Coffee — With A Skin-Enhancing Add

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian By Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Registered Dietitian
Maggie Michalczyk is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She is also a recipe developer specializing in millennial nutrition, and founded the blog Once Upon A Pumpkin to share her journey.
Try Maggie Michalczyk R.D. iced whipped coffee with grass-fed collagen

Image by JENNIFER CHONG / Stocksy

August 5, 2020 — 20:58 PM

Sure, you might have heard of the trendy whipped coffee by now, but how about collagen whipped coffee? The collagen helps to give this coffee even more texture, plus benefits for your hair, skin, nails and more.* Win, win.

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

This fancy whipped version feels like a treat, although you can always just add collagen to your coffee and mix it together until it dissolves—it's a super easy way to help promote skin health and joint protection, and the curcumin and L-glutamine in mbg's formula help with healthy immune and gastrointestinal function.* (And if you want something a touch sweeter, consider the chocolate version, which is made with organic Peruvian cacao powder and coconut sugar.) I love finding new ways to incorporate collagen into my meals and snacks, and my coffee is no exception!

You can totally make this elevated whipped coffee at home with just a few simple ingredients—all it takes is a few tweaks, and it can easily brighten up your morning. Taking a few minutes to make one (for you and your family, perhaps) can add a little more joy to your cup of Joe! 

Elevate your whipped coffee with grass-fed collagen

Image by Maggie Michalczyk / Contributor

Advertisement

Iced Collagen Whipped Coffee

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp instant coffee
  • 2 tbsp mbg's grass-fed collagen+
  • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 2 tbsp boiling water
  • 1 cup unsweetened nut milk of your choice 
  • Handful of ice

Method:

  1. Add all of the ingredients together into a bowl, adding the boiling water last. 
  2. Using a hand mixer on the highest speed or a stand-mixer with the whisk attachment on one of the highest speeds, whisk until the coffee mixture resembles the texture of whipped cream (~3 to 5 minutes depending on your mixer). 
  3. Pour nut milk over ice and spoon the whipped coffee mixer on top—enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D. Registered Dietitian
Maggie Michalczyk is a registered dietitian with a B.S. in dietetics from Michigan State University. She is also a recipe developer specializing in millennial nutrition, and founded the...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Chewing Your Food Can Help You Absorb More Nutrients, Says An MD

Olivia Giacomo
Chewing Your Food Can Help You Absorb More Nutrients, Says An MD
Recipes

This Healthy Citrus Granola Is The Perfect Start For Vegan Breakfasts

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthy Citrus Granola Is The Perfect Start For Vegan Breakfasts
Off-the-Grid

So, What Does "Slow Fashion" Actually Mean & Why Is It Important?

Emma Loewe
So, What Does "Slow Fashion" Actually Mean & Why Is It Important?
Beauty

Experiencing Hair Loss? An M.D. Says You May Not Have Enough Blood Flow

Patrick Angelos, M.D.
Experiencing Hair Loss? An M.D. Says You May Not Have Enough Blood Flow
Meditation

How To Overcome The Most Common Meditation Hurdle, From An Expert

Sarah Regan
How To Overcome The Most Common Meditation Hurdle, From An Expert
Personal Growth

This Type Of Narcissism Is More Common In Women — And Linked To Abusive Behavior

Kelly Gonsalves
This Type Of Narcissism Is More Common In Women — And Linked To Abusive Behavior
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Key Process For Cellular Health You May Be Overlooking + How To Balance It

Jason Wachob
The Key Process For Cellular Health You May Be Overlooking + How To Balance It
Integrative Health

The Biggest Mistake This Doctor Sees Patients Making When Taking CBD

Emma Loewe
The Biggest Mistake This Doctor Sees Patients Making When Taking CBD
Love

The Problem With Dating Unavailable People, From A Psychotherapist

Sarah Regan
The Problem With Dating Unavailable People, From A Psychotherapist
Routines

Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome

Abby Moore
Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome
Beauty

Dry, Cracked Lips Are Annoying — This Collagen Powder Can Help

Alexandra Engler
Dry, Cracked Lips Are Annoying — This Collagen Powder Can Help
Sex

How To Give Your Partner A Tantric Massage, From The Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Give Your Partner A Tantric Massage, From The Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-a-collagen-whipped-coffee

Your article and new folder have been saved!