"We need to rediscover culinary traditions such as the Mediterranean diet which has delicious recipes using beans, whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables," says study author Gabriele Riccardi, M.D.

The researchers findings suggest that decreasing salt and animal product consumption, and supplementing with more plant foods (specifically, as much as 400 grams of veggies per day), resulted in a lower risk of atherosclerosis, a type of vascular disease.

In even more detail, however, they found that both processed and unprocessed red meat were linked to an increased risk of heart disease, and therefore individuals should limit options such as beef, pork, and lamb to two servings (of 100 grams) per week. Whereas they found people should ideally only eat processed forms of meat (such a bacon, sausages, and salami) on occasion.