I Tried Everything To Heal My Gut. These Are The 6 Things That Actually Made A Difference

You'll try meditating. You'll try weird stuff, like silver-woven horse blankets ('cause it's supposed to be healing) and Himalayan salt inhalers ('cause maybe that will be the solution). You'll go to osteopaths, ask all your friends for their acupuncturists, and request your GP to recommend you to another gastroenterologist because the first one didn't give you any real answers.

I know this story well because it was mine.

I was formerly sick. Not the lying-in-a-hospital-bed-for-days kind of sick where everyone can see that you are genuinely ill but the type you can’t witness. Instead, my immune system was ultra weak, I was forever exhausted, and I lived with chronic inflammation. Headaches, brain fog, stomach pains, and crazy bowels were my constant. Plus, the forever-acned face, vitamin deficiencies (no matter how much iron I took) were endless, and my stomach was so bloated that strangers asked if I was pregnant. And yes, doctors asked me to do a pregnancy test, like, five times. Face-palm emoji.

I was brushed off by Western medicine because symptoms like headaches, constipation, and stomach pain are difficult to diagnose and after a while, they said, "There is nothing you can do."

So, I said, "Hell no," rolled up my denim sleeves, and did it myself. I used myself as a guinea pig to test every strategy to heal my digestive disorders. I played with everything from private health care treatments to red reishi mushroom supplements to New Age healers. After years of searching, I discovered I had an autoimmune disease (celiac disease), leaky gut, IBS, Candida, and handfuls of allergies and sensitivities.

Because autoimmune diseases never go away (you simply manage them until you’re functional), it's about turning off the triggers. Major triggers include a poor diet, food allergies and sensitivities, toxins, antibiotics, synthetic drugs, and stress. When you have these triggers in your life, you feel all the symptoms and flare-ups.

The same thing goes for your gut. The lining is designed to keep microbes, toxins, and undigested food inside the GI tract. So, when it crumbles from a poor diet, too much stress, antibiotics, or toxins, the sewage releases. Then, your immune system aggressively attacks the pathogens, causing inflammation. You want the microbes that live in your gut (bacteria, archaea, viruses, fungi, etc.) to be diverse because 70 percent of the immune system dwells there, and you need it to protect you when the light switches are on.

After years of experimentation, my symptoms finally began to go away. From the hundreds of experiments I performed over more than 10 years, here's what actually worked: