I Gave Up Dairy. Here's How It Changed My Life

Truth be told, I love cheese, butter, and pretty much anything made from dairy — but it doesn’t love me back.

When I first cut dairy from my diet, I was hesitant that it would make any real difference in how I felt. No one in my family had ever had food intolerance issues, so why would I?

I dipped my toe in the water with elimination diets and took dairy out of my diet for a week to start. I brought it back in and immediately all my pesky symptoms that had popped up over time came back in one day. The acne, the constipation, the diarrhea, the sluggishness, and headaches.

I was in denial for close to a year before I got serious about honoring what my body had been telling me through feeling terrible on a day-to-day basis.

When I committed to being dairy-free, I decided that in order to stay on track, I needed to know exactly what symptoms would come and go if I brought the dairy back. That way, I could remember how terrible I would feel if I gave in to my cheese craving.

Here are the five things that happened when I gave up dairy for good: