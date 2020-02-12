Double down on the dietary restrictions for dessert, while still keeping to a tried and true classic. Pick up a box of Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookie Baking Mix with the oil, vanilla extract and non-dairy beverage of your choosing to actually make them, and you’ll have an easy homemade dessert (that only takes ten minutes).

If you're not looking to cook all three courses, a surprising number of Trader Joe's prepared treats are vegan too: Speculoos Cookies, Soft Baked Snickerdoodles, and even their Joe-Joe sandwich cookies are vegan. Outside of cookies, you can pick up Brownie Crisps (which pair great with Coconut Chocolate Non-Dairy Dessert). Some of their Mochi is vegan too.

Maybe you think no party is complete without a bit of booze. If you’re lucky enough to live in an area where your neighborhood store stocks wine, liquor, and beer, you can literally get all your supplies in one stop. Apparently, some of Trader Joe’s beloved Charles Shaw wines are vegan (because surprise, not all wine is).

Plant-based restrictions don't mean you can't host a well rounded dinner party, and if you plan it right you can pick up everything you need in one stop. Looking to try starting an everyday plant-based diet from scratch? You can get plenty of the essentials to get started at Trader Joe's too.