6 Hormone-Balancing Foods For Women

Bee pollen is used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) as a fix for increasing energy, reducing cravings, improving digestion and building the blood for iron stores.

The reason these little pollen grains are getting so much attention lately is because they're a complete food, providing protein and nutrients like B vitamins and folic acid, which are important for balancing hormones by way of balancing blood sugar, weight and mood. Be sure to get your pollen from a trusted source. It’s also important to start slowly with bee pollen--it can sometimes trigger people with severe seasonal allergies, so it might be best to start slow and work up to a tolerated dose.