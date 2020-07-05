Sure, you can get some pretty good salad dressings in stores, but there's so many reasons to start making your own: more variety, fresher flavors, and you can reuse the same container over and over.

For Mandy and Rebecca Wolfe, the pair of sisters behind the successful Montréal chain know as Mandy's Salads, homemade dressing is an essential part of a good salad.

"People should make their own salad dressings because it’s a way to season their favorite veggies in their own unique way," they told mbg in an email, "while we love making our own dressings a certain way, we encourage everyone to play around with the myriad of ingredients to their liking."

That's right: just because they give detailed instructions for making homemade dressings in their new cookbook, Mandy's Gourmet Salads, they encourage us all to customize those recipes to fit our tastes and lifestyles.

"You can curate the dressing to you dietary preferences," they said, "making them keto friendly, or sweetened with maple syrup or honey, or creamy with a dollop of dijon, tahini or even mayo...the possibilities are endless."

Throughout the book, they share recipes for a wide range dressings with their various gourmet salads. Below, two of our favorites. These herbiest dressing options recipes each of pair with a different set of flavors, making it simple to have the perfect dressing for whatever salad mood you're in.