A Healthy Valentine's Day Menu For The Perfect All-Day At-Home Date

Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, you’ll have a little more time to get creative in the kitchen. For a sweet start to the day, I’d suggest cinnamon bun waffles or a baked French toast casserole.

In the mood for something savory? Try making these incredible crispy hash browns. You can enjoy them with poached eggs and a side of sliced avocado.

Another tasty option is my vegan banana oat pancakes. After all, nothing says love like a tall stack of fluffy pancakes and syrup. Here's the full recipe: