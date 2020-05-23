One of my personal favorite hacks is to infuse spirits. My fiancé works in the spirits industry and likes to tinker around with different recipes. He recently made a blueberry-infused gin by soaking frozen wild blueberries in gin overnight and then straining the berries out the next day. This makes a delicious base for warm-weather drinks—I personally enjoy it with sparkling water and a generous splash of lemon or lime juice. It also plays well with watermelon juice or a homemade blueberry syrup (so easy to make with water, frozen blueberries, and your sweetener of choice—I have been using allulose in mine). You could also do this with vodka or tequila, if preferred.

Another favorite is a strawberry-infused bourbon made with frozen strawberries for a summery twist on cocktails made with darker spirits. I also really enjoy a Campari spritz, which is made with Campari, prosecco, and club soda. It’s a bit less sweet than an Aperol spritz, but still light and refreshing.

All that said, most of the time I actually prefer a mocktail, and I think this summer we’ll be seeing a lot of simple and delicious mocktails. My go-to is sparkling water with flavored butters or a shrub—it’s like a healthier soda.

—Jess Cording, R.D., author of The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits For Managing Stress & Anxiety