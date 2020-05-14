Tips For Creating A Healthy Grocery List To Make Shopping Simple

When you head to the produce aisle, registered dietitian Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D. recommends picking up at least one green vegetable. “Lacinato kale is long-lasting and packed with bioactives that support the body’s cellular and digestive health,” she says. Spinach, broccoli, brussels sprouts, and bok choy are other healthy greens.

Follow your green with red or orange veggies, like bell peppers or carrots. Then Moon recommends thinking about what’s in season and what will last the longest.

“When picking out items, look for produce that does not have any visible spoilage,” registered dietitian Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN tells mindbodygreen. Also keep in mind, some produce has a longer shelf life than others. For example, bananas, apples, or oranges will last you longer than berries or peaches, author of Eat Your Vitamins and registered nutritionist, Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN explains. Carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower tend to be less perishable as well.