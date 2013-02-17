Food is a subject very close to my heart. As a young girl, I loved being in the kitchen, baking, cooking and creating new recipes.

But, in my teenage years, as I started to gain weight, I started to see food as my enemy. I struggled every year to lose my extra weight. With each failed diet, I pretty much resigned myself to being overweight for the rest of my life. Just days before my 20th birthday, my body collapsed and I became extremely sick. Upon my doctor's recommendation, I was faced with the prospect of taking experimental medication for life. But, my intuition said no. There was another way.

I turned my attention to the alternative to taking pharmaceutical drugs. During this time, I learned how to use food to manage my chronic disease. I was able to rebalance my thyroid and hormonal imbalances and support my body's natural cleansing processes. Another unexpected side-benefit of going on my healing journey was that I also lost over 60 pounds.

During this time, I used specific foods to help support my health from within. I felt blessed to also rekindle my love-affair with food. I was delighted to discover that food can taste great, as well as heal. An Ayurvedic quote says, “If diet is wrong, medicine is no use and when diet is correct, medicine is of no need.” Here are nine types of foods that I focused on adding more of in my kitchen. They radically transformed my body and allow me to experience vibrant health: