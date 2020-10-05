We may be taking a turn for the colder temperatures of fall, but that doesn't mean its quite time to tuck our grills away yet. In fact, it's the perfect time to use the grill to add warm components to our favorite fall salads.

Pears are one of those fruits you may not think of often, but this use makes them shine: Bartlett pears already have a natural level of sweetness, but a few minutes on the grill draws out those flavors so they pair perfectly with walnuts, cheese, and delicate bib lettuce. And while the recipe calls for Solé Gran Queso, you can feel free to swap in a more local cheese or a healthier cheese option.

All that, paired with a homemade autumnal dressing you'll want to make a double batch of (trust us), this is the perfect recipe for enjoying those last moments of summer warmth—while still embracing fall flavors.