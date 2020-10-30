This Halloween, like much of the rest of 2020, looks a good bit different than any year before. Finding a way to celebrate the spooky day with family while being mindful of the risks of COVID-19 likely means staying home—so a recipe you can make with kids is the perfect thing to try.

Because Halloween is normally dominated by sickly sweet treats, these savory "witches finger" bread sticks are a welcome respite from the candy and cookies. From New York Times bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker, these are also gluten-free, made with blanched almond flour instead of traditional flour. That flavor is carried through with the whole almonds used on the ends of the breadsticks, meant to mimic fingernails—maybe it doesn't sound appetizing, but we promise it is.

"These knobby garlic bread-stick fingers may just put a spell on you," says Walker, "Dip them in your favorite marinara sauce for a spooky snack." If marinara sauce isn't your favorite, you can always try a different healthy pasta sauce. Once the dough comes together, bring the kids in to help shape the dough in to the spooky fingers. Perfect for marking the holiday from the comfort of your kitchen.