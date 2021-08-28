3 Functional Nutrition Practices To Help Support Your Gut Microbiome

Also referred to as the "second brain," your gut contains a unique combination of living bacteria, both "good" and "bad," influencing everything from digestion to immunity. Good gut health occurs when these species thrive in equilibrium; thus, maintaining their proper balance is paramount to supporting all systems within your body.

In my experience as a mindbodygreen functional nutrition coach, I've learned numerous strategies to promote overall gut health. Read on for a couple of go-to tips!