3 Functional Nutrition Practices To Help Support Your Gut Microbiome
When you consider there are trillions of microbes that inhabit your digestive tract, it makes sense that these mighty microorganisms are influential to your overall health. In fact, from a functional nutrition perspective, gut health is the starting point to long-lasting well-being.
Also referred to as the "second brain," your gut contains a unique combination of living bacteria, both "good" and "bad," influencing everything from digestion to immunity. Good gut health occurs when these species thrive in equilibrium; thus, maintaining their proper balance is paramount to supporting all systems within your body.
In my experience as a mindbodygreen functional nutrition coach, I've learned numerous strategies to promote overall gut health. Read on for a couple of go-to tips!
Eat gut-supporting foods.
Whenever possible, I recommend filling your plate with organic, non-GMO, healthy-fat-packed, locally grown, and sustainably farmed foods that are easy to digest. Below, a few examples of foods you will want to incorporate into your healthy eating routine.
Say "Yes" To:
- Healthy fats (wild-caught fatty fish, avocado, extra-virgin olive oil, nuts, and seeds, among others).
- Spices (ginger, cardamom, cayenne pepper, and turmeric)
- Polyphenol-rich foods (berries, cacao, extra-virgin olive oil, chia seeds, walnuts)
- Leafy greens (spinach, kale, and collard greens)
- Probiotic foods (fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt, pickles, sauerkraut, kefir, miso, etc.)
- Prebiotic foods (raw asparagus, raw jicama, green bananas, dandelion greens, raw garlic, chicory)
Take a proactive approach.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*
Through the lens of functional nutrition, being proactive and intentional about an issue before it occurs is pivotal to promoting sustainable health. Functional nutrition looks at how dietary and lifestyle choices can support your gut health on a daily basis, not just when there's a problem. That means regular support through high-quality nutrition choices, regular movement, and sometimes targeted supplementation.*
Know that variety is key.
Ensuring a vibrant, healthy gut microbiome starts with giving your body the best sources and variety of nutrients it requires. This includes eating fermented foods, taking a probiotic (like mbg's probiotic+ supplement), and including high-fiber vegetables, healthy fats, and lean protein in your diet.*
By making strategic lifestyle and dietary changes, you can positively support the microbes in your gut, and gift your body a much-needed wellness foundation moving onward.*