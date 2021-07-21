This RD's Satisfying 4-Ingredient Dessert Is Rich In Antioxidants & Protein

While popsicles and sno-cones certainly hold their own as summertime snack options, the primarily ice and sugar-filled treats tend to leave you feeling hungry shortly after eating them. When you're craving something cold, refreshing, and nutritious, reach for this yogurt bark recipe instead.

This frozen treat is protein-rich (about 5 grams per serving) and contains 2 grams of fiber, making it a satisfying afternoon snack or dessert.

The protein from the Greek yogurt not only helps you stay fuller, longer, but also supports the building and repairing of muscles, skin, and nails. If you're sensitive to lactose or following a plant-based diet, there are plenty of dairy-free yogurt alternatives to choose from (find mbg's top 10 favorites here.) I recommend the higher-protein, plant-based options, like those made from soy milk or pea protein.

While you could technically add any fruit, the berries (fresh or frozen) are rich in free-radical fighting, anti-inflammatory antioxidants. Plus, they add a beautiful pop of color to the bark! Strawberries and blueberries are packed with anthocyanins, which have been shown to support heart and brain health, lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, and lower inflammation. Strawberries are also rich in immune-supporting vitamin C, with just one cup of making up 94% of your daily recommended intake. While blueberries contain vitamin K, which helps support healthy bones.

Along with the berries, a heavy drizzle of honey adds even more natural sweetness to the bark. Once your yogurt bark is ready to eat, you can share it with loved ones or store any extras in the freezer to enjoy throughout the hot week!