Avocados, Red Wine & Other Delicious Foods To Boost Your Sex Drive

Functional Food
5 Delicious Foods That May Support A Health Sex Drive, From An MD

Mark Menolascino, M.S., M.D., IFMCP
Written by Mark Menolascino, M.S., M.D., IFMCP
Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on January 29, 2021

It probably doesn't come as a surprise that, among other things, eating a healthy diet and exercising can help ward off disease and promote longevity. But the foods we eat not only influence our health in the future, they also drive our vitality today. Emerging data suggests nutrition affects nearly every element of human health, including sex drive.

A study presented at the The Endocrine Society 94th Annual Meeting, found a decrease in calorie and fat consumption, and an increase in exercise, led to a nearly 50% increase in male testosterone production. Adequate testosterone levels, for both men and women, has been shown to regulate sexual desire.

Another two-year study found the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and olive oil, significantly increased scores on the Female Sexual Function Index (FSFI). The chart measures arousal, orgasm, satisfaction, and pain.

Through my medical practice and training, I've come to understand that everything in health is multifactorial. To receive the greatest benefits, nutrition should be combined with exercise and mental health. None of these things can stand alone. To keep it simple, though, I recommend the Mediterranean diet and daily moderate exercise to support libido and overall health.

Those who suffer from sexual dysfunction, or an especially low libido, may benefit from adding specific foods to their diet. These five foods have been shown to bolster hormonal and vascular systems associated with sexual functioning.

1. Avocado

Avocado has often been considered an aphrodisiac for its appearance (similar to female genitalia.) Avocados are also a good source of B6 vitamins and folic acid, which have been suspected to lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. They are also high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Since cardiovascular disease is a risk factor for sexual dysfunction, these nutrients can indirectly support libido.

2. Wild Salmon

Similar to avocados, the omega-3 fatty acids found in wild salmon support vascular health and improve circulation, which can benefit sexual function. They also support brain health by increasing blood flow to the brain. This can increase feelings of well-being and relaxation—the state of mind most conducive to sexual intimacy.

3. Red Wine

Do a couple glasses of red wine leaving you feeling flushed and sensual? Well, you're not alone. An Italian study from 2009 looked at three groups of women. One group drank moderately (one to two glasses of red wine per day), one group didn't drink at all, and the third group drank more than two glasses per day.

Researchers found moderate red wine consumption was most conducive to high libido. In fact, the group who consumed one to two glasses of red wine scored higher on the sexual function index, including arousal, orgasm, satisfaction, as well as desire and lubrication.

4. Dark Chocolate

Chocolate contains phenylethylamine (PEA) a hormone released during sex, which can have aphrodisiac and mood-supporting effects, research shows. That said, sugar in excess can wreak havoc on hormonal, gut, and metabolic health—which could disrupt libido. To get the benefits of chocolate, while keeping sugar content in mind, I recommend opting for dark chocolate.

5. Tomatoes

Lycopene, the powerful antioxidant, is twice as effective as beta-carotene. This antioxidant is found most abundantly in tomatoes (giving them their deep red coloring.) Lycopene relaxes blood vessels and improves circulation, promoting heart and vascular health. Research has also suggested it may lower the risk of prostate cancer.

Bottom Line

While these five foods won't instantly make you horny, their nutritional benefits could support a healthy sex life. This supports the idea that eating for your future health may benefit you sooner than you realize. If food is medicine, then who wouldn't want to be prescribed chocolate, avocados, and red wine?

