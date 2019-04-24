Have You Been Feeling Anxious Lately? Here's What To Eat & Avoid

Instead, opt for foods with a lower glycemic index (GI), which is a measure of the amount of carbohydrates in food and their impact on our blood-sugar levels. Oats in the evening are a fantastic example. Low GI foods release energy into the body at a slower rate, meaning you avoid those nasty spikes of sugar that increase heart rate, etc. Generally, foods with a high GI are not as good for you.

High GI carbohydrates will increase the level of stress hormones—albeit temporarily—in and of themselves, so having gone through the mechanisms of the stress response above, you can see why that is not wise.

Below is a list showing foods with a high GI vs. foods with a low GI (that you should try to eat instead).