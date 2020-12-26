4 Healthy Food Trends From 2020 We Want To Carry Into The New Year 

2020 was, for lack of a better word, a doozy. Things changed dramatically, rapidly, and many of us spent more time in our homes than ever before. But one thing that also meant was that we adopted some new kitchen habits, healthy ones that support ourselves and our environments.

Some of the big things that defined our shifting attentions to food this year? Self-sufficiency and maximizing our ingredients: leading to less waste, more kitchen projects, and a whole lot of learning. Of the things we tried in 2020, there's actually quite a few that we're hoping we can bring into the New Year: