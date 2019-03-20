These Foods Stimulate Your Immune System

Garlic is renowned as both an ingredient and a health remedy. Ancient Greeks used garlic to strengthen athletes and soldiers and as a component of healing tonics. Fresh garlic has a strong, pungent smell valued for cooking, but when it is aged, garlic becomes almost odorless. Aged garlic is found as a dietary supplement and retains potent bioactives, such as apigenin, that can influence the immune system.

Researchers at the University of Florida in Gainesville studied the effect of aged garlic on the immune systems of 120 healthy men and women in their mid-20s and early 30s during the cold and flu season. Two groups received either an aged garlic extract or a placebo for 90 days and had their blood drawn for analysis of immune response. The subjects were instructed to keep a daily illness diary to log any symptoms of being sick, such as runny nose, head congestion, sore throat, cough, fever, or body aches, and to record if they became ill enough to miss school or work.

At the end of the study, the group who consumed aged garlic extract had significantly more immune T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells circulating in their bloodstream than the group taking the placebo. Remarkably, the T-cells resulting from the aged garlic were supercharged and could replicate themselves eight times faster than in people taking the placebo. The NK cells, too, were enhanced by garlic. They were 30 percent more activated than similar cells in people on the placebo.

The illness diaries showed that people taking the garlic extract reported 20 percent fewer cold and flu symptoms, 60 percent fewer incidents of feeling sick enough to cancel regular activities, and 58 percent fewer missed days of work. This study showed a nice correlation between aged garlic, enhanced immune cell activity, and less illness.

Another study by researchers at the Kyoto Prefecture University of Medicine in Japan recruited patients who had inoperable cancer. When they were given aged garlic for six months, the activity of their circulating NK cells increased. This opens the door to research on whether aged garlic could help augment the cancer-fighting immune responses in patients receiving immunotherapy.

These studies offer clinical evidence that aged garlic can strengthen our immune defense against everyday infections and potentially even cancer.