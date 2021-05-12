It's no secret that the life of chefs, and especially elite chefs, aren't always the healthiest. Nearly nocturnal hours and busy shifts without time fo

r breaks often means grabbing bites here and there of food, without much thought for nutrition. After years of living like that, chef Gregory Gourdet realized he needed a change. He started with getting sober, and his health journey continued from there.

That first change turned into a full lifestyle overhaul: from a life of partying to a lifestyle of paleo dieting, marathons, and mindfulness. "When I finally got sober, I kind of wanted to change so many parts about me," he tells mindbodygreen, "I had a lot of energy that I needed to replace with positive, healthy, healing things.” In large part, that experience helped inspire his new cookbook, titled Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health.

"I think whether you’re on an alternative diet or not, people just generally want to eat better and they don’t want to feel restricted," he says, "For me, I can literally eat like a huge piece of fish or half a chicken and some greens and be completely happy. It’s really about filling up on the good stuff.”