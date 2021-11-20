This Little Tweak Makes Homemade Cranberry Sauce So Much Healthier

This recipe, from Meggan Hill of Culinary Hill, uses a bonus ingredient for the perfect sauce: "Adding apples to cranberry sauce means extra natural sweetness and more texture," Hill told mindbodygreen, "The flavors complement each other perfectly." Other than the apples, she also uses maple syrup (or honey) for that sweetness necessary to counteract the inherent tartness of cranberries.

If you're already making the rest of your Thanksgiving meal from scratch, why not take the extra few minutes to put together this recipe—you'll be impressed how quickly and easily it comes together to star alongside your other healthy sides.