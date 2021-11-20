 Skip to content

This Easy Homemade Cranberry Sauce Recipe Elevates The Classic Dish

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This Little Tweak Makes Homemade Cranberry Sauce So Much Healthier

Image by Meggan Hill / Culinary Hill

November 20, 2021 — 10:26 AM

A classic Thanksgiving table isn't complete without cranberry sauce. Though it's easy to find a canned ready-to-go option, most have added sugars—which is a shame, because it's actually pretty easy to make a fabulous homemade cranberry sauce with natural sweeteners.

This recipe, from Meggan Hill of Culinary Hill, uses a bonus ingredient for the perfect sauce: "Adding apples to cranberry sauce means extra natural sweetness and more texture," Hill told mindbodygreen, "The flavors complement each other perfectly." Other than the apples, she also uses maple syrup (or honey) for that sweetness necessary to counteract the inherent tartness of cranberries.

If you're already making the rest of your Thanksgiving meal from scratch, why not take the extra few minutes to put together this recipe—you'll be impressed how quickly and easily it comes together to star alongside your other healthy sides.

Cranberry Sauce with Apples

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup water
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 12 ounces fresh cranberries, picked over
  • 1 cup tart apples, peeled and diced
  • ½ cup maple syrup or honey

Method

  1. In a medium saucepan, bring water, cinnamon, and salt to boil. Stir in cranberries, apples, and maple syrup.
  2. Simmer until slightly thickened and the berries begin to pop, about 10 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature or chill.
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

