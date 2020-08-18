5 Healthy Breakfasts With 5 Ingredients Or Less To Start Your Day Right

Starting off on the right foot can seriously impact how you feel as the day progresses, and an important part of that for many people is a nutritious breakfast. While there seems to be an ongoing debate as to whether eating breakfast can boost your metabolism, that doesn't mean you'll necessarily skip the meal.

So whether it's breaking your fast while intermittent fasting or a crucial part of your new COVID-19 morning routine, these healthy breakfasts keep things simple with five ingredients (or less) so you can get to enjoying your day.