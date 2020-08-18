5 Healthy Breakfasts With 5 Ingredients Or Less To Start Your Day Right

5 Healthy Breakfasts With Five-Ingredients (Or Less) To Start Your Day Right
Starting off on the right foot can seriously impact how you feel as the day progresses, and an important part of that for many people is a nutritious breakfast. While there seems to be an ongoing debate as to whether eating breakfast can boost your metabolism, that doesn't mean you'll necessarily skip the meal.
So whether it's breaking your fast while intermittent fasting or a crucial part of your new COVID-19 morning routine, these healthy breakfasts keep things simple with five ingredients (or less) so you can get to enjoying your day.
3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes
A common item on any easy breakfast list, a simple protein pancake is a great way to get in the macronutrients your body needs to power that morning workout, or as part of your post-workout meal. Simply combine a banana, 2 eggs, and a touch of baking powder and you'll have a perfect start to your day.
Dairy-Free Coconut Crêpes
Feeling a touch fancier than even a pancake breakfast will satisfy? These dairy (and gluten and sugar) free crêpes may be just what you're looking for. The batter only requires five ingredients, and then you're free to pile on all your favorites things—though the recommendation is a mix of coconut yogurt, berries, and nuts.
Tropical Smoothie Bowl
While we love a classic smoothie, there's something about a smoothie bowl that feels a bit more special for a morning breakfast. Luckily, that doesn't mean it needs to be complicated: this tropical fruit flavored smoothie bowl is only five ingredients, including a portion of mbg grass-fed collagen+ along with mango, pineapple, and coconut water.
Keto-Friendly Breakfast Pizza
You don't have to be following the ketogenic diet to enjoy this five-ingredient breakfast pizza. The simple egg-based recipe calls for toppings of tomato, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni, but vegetarians can enjoy it with mushrooms or spinach—and really, just about any topping you'd traditionally toss on a pizza will work here.
The Easiest Green Juice
For a morning when the thought of turning on even the stove or even pulling out a blender is too much, there's always the ultimate simple breakfast: this two-ingredient (yes, you read that right) green juice. Using mbg's organic veggies+ powder and your choice of water or your favorite milk option, this is probably the simplest way to get your breakfast sorted.
Whether your morning tastes are more sweet or savory, breakfast doesn't have to be complicated to be exciting—but when in doubt, you can always turn to the old reliable: your favorite avocado toast.