I'm sorry to sound like a jerk here, but I used to feel sorry for vegans. Owning Trejo's Tacos changed that. While I like to cook, I knew I needed to turn to the professionals to dial in the recipes. When the chefs were creating the taco menu, we knew we wanted vegan options and I thought that might just mean a lot of rice and bean burritos and papas con rajas (potato and chile) tacos.

One day they presented me with some new menu options and handed me a taco with a savory shredded filling that was spicy and tender. I was like: "What kind of meat is this? It's delicious."

They said: "It's jackfruit." I had no idea what jackfruit was, but it turns out it's one of the world's superfoods and grows all over Southeast Asia. It's full of nutrients, and when you cook it in the same marinade we use for our Carne Asada, I swear you'll think it's meat. And if you're vegan you're going to be very, very happy.