mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
These Jackfruit Tacos Tacos Made Danny Trejo Reconsider Vegan Options

These Jackfruit Tacos Tacos Made Danny Trejo Reconsider Vegan Options

Danny Trejo
Actor and Restaurateur By Danny Trejo
Actor and Restaurateur
Danny Trejo is an acclaimed actor and restaurateur. He owns seven locations of Trejo’s Tacos.
jackfruit tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo and salsa verde

Image by Ed Anderson / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 4, 2021 — 10:00 AM

I'm sorry to sound like a jerk here, but I used to feel sorry for vegans. Owning Trejo's Tacos changed that. While I like to cook, I knew I needed to turn to the professionals to dial in the recipes. When the chefs were creating the taco menu, we knew we wanted vegan options and I thought that might just mean a lot of rice and bean burritos and papas con rajas (potato and chile) tacos.

One day they presented me with some new menu options and handed me a taco with a savory shredded filling that was spicy and tender. I was like: "What kind of meat is this? It's delicious."

They said: "It's jackfruit." I had no idea what jackfruit was, but it turns out it's one of the world's superfoods and grows all over Southeast Asia. It's full of nutrients, and when you cook it in the same marinade we use for our Carne Asada, I swear you'll think it's meat. And if you're vegan you're going to be very, very happy.

Jackfruit Tacos

Makes 12 tacos

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 2 9.9-ounce cans jackfruit (about 2 cups)
  • 1½ cups Carne Asada marinade (recipe below)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 12 6-inch corn tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded red cabbage
  • 1 tablespoon Salsa Verde 
  • ¼ cup Avocado Crema (recipe below) 
  • 1½ cups Pico de Gallo

Method

  1. COOK THE JACKFRUIT: Drain the jackfruit and pat it dry with paper towels. In a medium saucepan, stir the jackfruit with the Carne Asada marinade. Set the pan over medium-low heat and cook the jackfruit until it starts to break down and shred, about 45 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if desired. Remove the pan from the heat.
  2. MAKE THE TACOS: Preheat the oven to 250°F. Stack the tortillas, wrap them in aluminum foil, place them in the oven, and let them warm until they’re fragrant and pliable, about 15 minutes. Unwrap the stack and line up the tortillas, assembly-line-style, on your work surface. In a small bowl, mix the cabbage with the Salsa Verde and season it to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle each tortilla with the Avocado Crema. Place some warm jackfruit in a straight line down the center of each tortilla. Spoon a line of the Salsa Verde slaw on top of the jackfruit, and then top with a line of the Pico de Gallo. In a small bowl, mix the cabbage with the Salsa Verde and season it to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle each tortilla with the Avocado Crema. Place some warm jackfruit in a straight line down the center of each tortilla. Spoon a line of the Salsa Verde slaw on top of the jackfruit, and then top with a line of the Pico de Gallo.

Avocado Crema

Makes about 2 cups

Ingredients

  • 2 medium avocados, halved, pitted, and peeled
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
  • Juice of 1 lime, plus extra to taste
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus extra to taste

Method

  1. Combine the avocados, sour cream, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a blender and puree until smooth.
  2. Taste and add more salt or lime juice if desired.

Carne Asada Marinade

Serves 8

Ingredients

  • ½ large white onion, roughly chopped
  • 3 chipotle chiles from a can of chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, plus 2 tablespoons of the sauce
  • 2 medium jalapeños, roughly chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • ½ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
  • ¾ cup orange juice (preferably fresh)
  • ½ cup pure olive oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Method

  1. Combine the onion, chipotles and sauce, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, orange juice, olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, cumin, and paprika in a food processor or blender and puree.
 Excerpted with permission from Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories From L.A. by Danny Trejo.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo Actor and Restaurateur
Danny Trejo is an acclaimed actor and restaurateur. He owns seven locations of Trejo’s Tacos, Trejo’s Cantina, and Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts in the L.A. area.

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Healthy One-Pot Dish Makes Eggplant Parmesan *Way* Easier

Eliza Sullivan
This Healthy One-Pot Dish Makes Eggplant Parmesan *Way* Easier
Recipes

You Can Make This 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe In 10 Minutes

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
You Can Make This 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe In 10 Minutes
$39.99

The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge

With Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge
Integrative Health

The "Best" Food Source Of Vitamin D Might Not Actually Be Delivering Enough

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
The "Best" Food Source Of Vitamin D Might Not Actually Be Delivering Enough
Routines

Need A Break? 9 Restorative Yoga Poses To Help You Loosen Up & Wind Down

Sarah Regan
Need A Break? 9 Restorative Yoga Poses To Help You Loosen Up & Wind Down
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Apparently, Women Are Most Productive When The Thermostat Is Set To This Temp

Jamie Schneider
Apparently, Women Are Most Productive When The Thermostat Is Set To This Temp
Beauty

This All-Star Antioxidant Can Help Your Skin's Lipid Layer Too

Alexandra Engler
This All-Star Antioxidant Can Help Your Skin's Lipid Layer Too
Beauty

3 Beauty Must-Haves This Supermodel Can't Go A Day Without

Alexandra Engler
3 Beauty Must-Haves This Supermodel Can't Go A Day Without
Routines

Does Most Cardio Hurt Your Joints? Try This Low-Impact, High-Intensity Workout

Jessica Aronoff, CPT
Does Most Cardio Hurt Your Joints? Try This Low-Impact, High-Intensity Workout
Home

25 Genius Ways To Store Summer Produce So It Lasts All Year Long

Emma Loewe
25 Genius Ways To Store Summer Produce So It Lasts All Year Long
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: This Is How To Hack Your Brain To Be More Resilient

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: This Is How To Hack Your Brain To Be More Resilient
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/danny-trejos-jackfruit-tacos-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!