These Apple Collagen Baked Oats Are A Sweet Treat For Your Morning & Skin*
|
Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Image by Brycia James / iStock

November 27, 2021 — 10:24 AM

Considering there are endless opportunities to include collagen powder in your routine, I'm now conditioned to scroll through my Instagram feed and think, Could I add collagen to that? whenever a yummy recipe video pops up. After all, collagen peptides are rich in amino acids to promote healthy skin, hair, and nails (mbg's formula also contains vitamins C and E to support collagen synthesis and cross-linking; hyaluronic acid to enhance skin moisture and texture; and biotin to help maintain healthy hair), and the flavor is largely undetectable in most dishes.* Why not chuck it in?

So, naturally, when I came across this gooey baked apple oatmeal from registered dietitian Catherine Perez, R.D., I had to test the waters. I gave the recipe a couple of tweaks—I didn't have cornstarch to thicken the apple mixture, baking powder to give the oats more lift, or pecans for a crunchy topping—but the end result is just as warm and cozy. 

If you're looking for a filling, autumn-inspired breakfast that also supports your skin, you're in luck.* This one tastes like a treat.  

Cozy Apple Collagen Baked Oats

Serves 1 

Ingredients

  • 1 apple 
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • ½ cup rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
  • 1 tablespoon nut butter (I used cashew butter)
  • ½ cup oat milk
  • 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+
Method

  1. Cut the apple into thin slices and sauté with maple syrup, cinnamon, and lemon juice until softened.
  2. In a separate bowl, add the oats, hemp seeds, cinnamon, nut butter, collagen, and oat milk. Stir until well combined.
  3. Layer the apple mixture on the bottom of an oven-safe ramekin. Pour the oat mixture on top, and sprinkle with cinnamon (here you can also add a nut topping if you choose). 
  4. Bake for around 30 minutes at 350°F, or until golden brown on top. 

The takeaway. 

These apple baked oats are perfect for a cozy autumn morning. I tested the recipe with mbg's beauty & gut collagen+, and it tasted just as sweet and gooey—and collagen's skin-supporting benefits made it even sweeter.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
