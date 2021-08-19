One of the farmers market items that always signals the true peak of summer is the arrival of farm fresh corn. While certain processed corn products are notoriously not the most healthy, whole fresh corn is a good option for any table. "We often demonize corn since it has many byproducts used vigorously throughout our food system," registered dietitian nutritionist Carlene Thomas, RDN, says. "But the fact is, corn—as a cereal grass—is delicious and versatile."

Versatile is right: there's so many ways to use corn. But when it's in peak season, the best thing you can do it just let it shine on its own—or maybe pair it with an ingredient that highlights its flavor. Another popular summer produce option, blueberries, make an appearance in this salad alongside fresh-off-the-cob kernels. They bring antioxidants and a sweet, tart punch to the party—a perfect compliment to sweet corn. With a simple dressing, it's the type of light and refreshing summer side that's perfect at a barbecue or a picnic.