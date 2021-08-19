mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Unique Corn & Blueberry Salad Is Bursting With Vibrant Summer Produce

This Unique Corn & Blueberry Salad Is Bursting With Vibrant Summer Produce

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
blueberry corn salad

Image by Susan Soltes / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 19, 2021 — 13:03 PM

One of the farmers market items that always signals the true peak of summer is the arrival of farm fresh corn. While certain processed corn products are notoriously not the most healthy, whole fresh corn is a good option for any table. "We often demonize corn since it has many byproducts used vigorously throughout our food system," registered dietitian nutritionist Carlene Thomas, RDN, says. "But the fact is, corn—as a cereal grass—is delicious and versatile." 

Versatile is right: there's so many ways to use corn. But when it's in peak season, the best thing you can do it just let it shine on its own—or maybe pair it with an ingredient that highlights its flavor. Another popular summer produce option, blueberries, make an appearance in this salad alongside fresh-off-the-cob kernels. They bring antioxidants and a sweet, tart punch to the party—a perfect compliment to sweet corn. With a simple dressing, it's the type of light and refreshing summer side that's perfect at a barbecue or a picnic.

Blueberry Corn Salad

Serves 4

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 2½ cups fresh corn kernels, cut off the cob
  • 2½ cups fresh blueberries
  • 3 tablespoons chives, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 6 tablespoons grapeseed oil (Note: Feel free to use another neutral oil, like olive or avocado oil)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. In a salad bowl, add corn kernels, blueberries, and chives. Stir to combine.
  2. In a circular motion around the salad bowl, pour in vinegar first, then the oil.
  3. Lightly toss to mix flavors and ingredients.
  4. Add salt and pepper and toss one final time.
  5. If not serving immediately, place covered in the refrigerator. This dish is best when served cold.
 Recipe excerpted from The FarmMade Cookbook. Copyright © 2021 by Patti Johnson-Long. Used with permission of Skyhorse Publishing, Inc

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Recipes

It's Way Too Hot, So We're Making This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho

Eliza Sullivan
It's Way Too Hot, So We're Making This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho
Recipes

This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
This Easy-To-Make Caffeine-Free Coffee Alternative Has Antioxidant Benefits
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Love

This Is What You Need To Do To Actually Get Over Someone — Once & For All

Julie Nguyen
This Is What You Need To Do To Actually Get Over Someone — Once & For All
Beauty

We Just Uncovered A Genius Trick To Paint Nails With Your Nondominant Hand

Jamie Schneider
We Just Uncovered A Genius Trick To Paint Nails With Your Nondominant Hand
Mental Health

4 Foods That May Reduce Symptoms Of Depression, From A Holistic Psychologist

Nicole Lippman-Barile, Ph.D
4 Foods That May Reduce Symptoms Of Depression, From A Holistic Psychologist
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Surprising Spot On Your Face To Enhance With These 7 Makeup Tricks

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Spot On Your Face To Enhance With These 7 Makeup Tricks
Integrative Health

Your Personal Immunity Depends On The Planet’s Immunity—Here's Why

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Your Personal Immunity Depends On The Planet’s Immunity—Here's Why
Personal Growth

Curious About Your Dreams? Experts Decode 11 Of The Most Common Ones

Sarah Regan
Curious About Your Dreams? Experts Decode 11 Of The Most Common Ones
Integrative Health

Looking To Relax? You Need This (Underrated) Smell-Good Ingredient*

Emma Loewe
Looking To Relax? You Need This (Underrated) Smell-Good Ingredient*
Beauty

Summer Sizzling Your Hair? This Creamy Mask Promises Soft, Glass-Like Strands

Jamie Schneider
Summer Sizzling Your Hair? This Creamy Mask Promises Soft, Glass-Like Strands
Beauty

Want Plumper, More Supple Skin? 6 Science-Backed Products That Deliver*

Alexandra Engler
Want Plumper, More Supple Skin? 6 Science-Backed Products That Deliver*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/corn-and-blueberry-salad-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!