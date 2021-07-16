These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient

8 Cooling & Hydrating Dishes To Make This Week
It seems like (in the Northeast, at least), we're stuck in a loop of heatwaves and thunderstorms, and this hot and humid weather means we might be struggling to stay cool and hydrated. Though drinking water might be your best bet for getting more hydrated, there's actually foods out there that can support hydration, too.
Among those is the humble cucumber, a simple ingredient that is mostly water anyway, but can add a much needed cooling crunch to summer meals. Below, check out some of our favorite recipes featuring cucumbers to help you stay cool this summer.
1. Cucumber and Matcha Soup
This summery soup is packed with plant-based protein thanks to silken tofu. Not to mention its beautiful color and refreshing flavor. You can make the call on whether to serve it hot or cold, but we're guessing you know which we're going for this week.
Get the recipe here.
2. Savory Avocado & Cucumber Yogurt Bowl
Let this recipe start your summer love affair with savory yogurt bowls. For this one, there's no cooking required: just assemble the ingredients together for a crunchy, salty, satisfying meal that'll definitely keep you cool.
Get the recipe here.
3. Cucumber Coconut Curry
This Ayurveda-inspired recipe is designed to help cool you down and keep your vata and pitta doshas in balance. The flavors are totally summery and delicious, and though you do have to cook it'll only take a few minutes.
Get the recipe here.
4. Greek Salad With Cashew Tzatziki
At this point in the summer, you might already be a little tired of leafy salads. Instead of lettuce, the bulk of this salad is sliced veggies, with cucumber, bell pepper, and cherry tomatoes all playing together with a homemade cucumber dressing.
Get the recipe here.
5. Vegan Rainbow Roll
For another some-cooking-required recipe, these vegan sushi rolls are just as colorful as the name suggest, and you just need to cook the rice. The bright colors are thanks to carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, avocado, and bell peppers.
Get the recipe here.
6. Garden Poke
Created to be a plant-based version of a traditional Hawaiian poke, this bowl from chef Sheldon Simeon is positively bursting with flavor and pairs cucumber with radish and toasted macadamia nuts to double down on refreshing crunch.
Get the recipe here.
7. Lentil and Mango Salad
Sure, lentils and mango get top billing here but the unsung hero of this salad from Chetna Makan is chopped cucumber, which plays perfectly with the green mango and the punchy tadka.
Get the recipe here.
8. Rainbow Couscous
I guess there's something about cucumbers and rainbow inspired meals, but this salad is light, bright, and delicious—thanks to a ton of veggies, fresh herbs, and pomegranate seeds. Feel free to skip the feta if you want to keep things vegan.
Get the recipe here.
Since it's technically still pretty early in the summer, hopefully these recipes can help you keep cool, calm, and collected through the hot days and nights. If you're looking for even more seasonal recipe inspo, we've got a few other favorites for hot nights—you can check them out here.