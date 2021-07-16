These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient

It seems like (in the Northeast, at least), we're stuck in a loop of heatwaves and thunderstorms, and this hot and humid weather means we might be struggling to stay cool and hydrated. Though drinking water might be your best bet for getting more hydrated, there's actually foods out there that can support hydration, too.

Among those is the humble cucumber, a simple ingredient that is mostly water anyway, but can add a much needed cooling crunch to summer meals. Below, check out some of our favorite recipes featuring cucumbers to help you stay cool this summer.