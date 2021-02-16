While buying beans is one of my favorite ways to support my local shops through the pandemic, I've always been impressed with the variety and quality of the coffee you can get from this beloved grocery store. Labels such as 'organic' and 'fair trade' are common on the shelves. On my most recent visit, I noticed a French roast and an Ethiopian blend with both promising terms.

But what do those words mean? According to their website, Trader Joe's coffee labeled "fair trade" is "sourced via Fair Trade Certified practices," which means means they're held to social, environmental, and economic standards. The organically grown coffees, as you may have guessed, are farmed without synthetics or chemicals.

These two varieties are also just a fraction of the bean options they always seem to have on shelves—whatever your coffee taste, you're likely to find a favorite.