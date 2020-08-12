If you are opting to freeze leftover watermelon, there are a few ways to go about it. But the first step to perfectly usable frozen watermelon is always the same: Pick the best melon you can.

From there, you'll want to break down the watermelon—in cubes, or using a melon baller. Don't forget to take advantage of the watermelon rind, which actually has some health benefits (and can even be used in a face mask).

After cubing it, you've got two options: If you don't mind having to hack apart the frozen pieces of watermelon when you want to use it, you can simply put it in a container. But "the best way to freeze watermelon is to cube it and place it on a baking tray," says Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh, recipe developer and founder of Healthyish Foods.

It will take a few hours for the watermelon to freeze, and then it will last from eight to 12 months—so you can stretch your watermelon supply long beyond the summer months.