The majority of this year was spent inside (for obvious reasons), and with intense winter days approaching, we aren't leaving the house anytime soon. To help us stay cozy throughout the colder months, we turn to foods like the ever-so-soothing butternut squash soup.

With this version, developed by registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, you can get all the comfort without sacrificing your health. Her six-ingredient soup combines seasonal squash with fiber-rich parsnips, anti-inflammatory garlic, and a discrete powerhouse ingredient: mindbodygreen organic veggies+ greens powder. “The barely sweet flavor of the supplement works really nicely with butternut squash and blends perfectly into soup,” Cording tells mbg.