The Mistake This PhD & Spice Expert Wants You To Stop Making With Ginger

Apparently, the best way might be to not peel it at all. Leave it to Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. (aka @chiefspicemama) to totally blow our minds with a fun fact: Ginger skin is edible, so peeling isn't necessary. According to Koya, the skin actually "contains two times the beneficial polyphenols as the flesh and importantly, unique and distinct compounds." Since the skin is somewhat fibrous, this technique works best when you're using the ginger in things like broths or tea, when the ginger will be sieved out.

But Koya also gives a tip for peeling the ginger, for those times you don't want texture in the final plate: Instead of reaching for a knife, use a spoon—you'll preserve more of the ginger by scraping the skin off with a spoon, as opposed to slicing it with a knife or peeler.