We Tried All The Vegan Ice Cream & This Is The Best Of The Best

Oatly Salty Caramel Vanilla

The uber-popular oat milk brand recently debuted a line of oat-milk-based ice creams that are poised to be the new obsession of dairy-free dessert fans everywhere. The oat milk base is creamy and rich, with more body and chew than many dairy-free ice creams. The ripples of salty caramel that ribbon the vanilla base are just the right mix of sweet and salty. This is dairy-free done not as a compromise but as an elevation of dessert. All six flavors in the line are worth a try. ($5.99 for 1 pint)