The Ancient Secret To Detoxing Your Body For Spring

As an expert in traditional Chinese medicine, I've devoted a large part of my life to studying how to live in accordance with the seasons and experimenting. Spring is a time to let go and to lessen the amounts of stimulating foods like caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods. The natural boost of energy already is buoyant and zingy, so we want the environment to signal our bodies naturally.

These recommendations are largely from my studies but can be referenced in almost any book on traditional Chinese medicine. (This is one of my favorites.) Spring is the ideal time for cleansing and rejuvenation for overall health and well-being. In Chinese medicine, each season has an element, color, nature, organ, and emotion associated with it. There are also certain common symptoms that arise in each season as well. These tools are used for proper navigation and preparation through the season and prior seasons: