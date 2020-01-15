Some weeks, meal-prepping is tough. Whether you're tired of eating the same thing each day, have a busy weekend that won't allow time for cooking and prep, or simply can't be bothered to spend a glorious weekend afternoon indoors, some weekends it doesn't happen.

Enter our good friend Trader Joe's, whose fresh foods section actually offers plenty of meal-prep-assisting salad kits to make your weekly planning that much easier.

All of these salad kits come packed in plastic bags, just like their loose-leaf counterparts, but the package includes the toppings and dressings necessary to make the whole salad, happen, no thinking required.