There's little as nourishing during the cold weather as a grain bowl. There are few requirements to meet the grain bowl qualifications: if you want to make one at home, you can simply top your favorite grain with some veggies and a delicious sauce of your choice. Grain bowls are wonderful, in fact, for their versatility—you can make a Mexican-inspired bowl with rice and black beans, or a Greek one with orzo and feta. And, of course, you can skip the cooking and take care of yourself by ordering a grain bowl out.

Here are our favorite ones in restaurants across the country this fall.