It's Thyroid Awareness Month and the start of the new year, a great time to take control of your health and stop putting up with annoying symptoms that leave you feeling less than ideal. I'm all about little tweaks that make a big difference, like making over your breakfast. Eating a plant-based, anti-inflammatory diet is essential for thyroid health. Yet, when I started my thyroid journey, I was eating a super-clean array of beautiful plants and still feeling terrible throughout the day and holding on to extra weight I just couldn't lose. Something major was missing, and it had to do with my breakfast (or lack thereof).

I was calling a grapefruit and a green juice "breakfast" at the time, something that's not abnormal in the wellness world. That wasn't working for me, and I noticed that it wasn't really working for my clients either.