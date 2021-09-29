7 Barista-Approved Products That Totally Upgrade Your Coffee Routine

It's a very important day: National Coffee Day! We're marking it by sharing some top-notch products for upping our at-home coffee routine, because there's not always a need to pay for a cup a day out when you can actually make pretty great coffee at home.

Because coffee is so subjective—some people like a frothy latte, others prefer a simple black coffee, and still others are all-year-round cold brew devotees—these products don't necessarily apply to everyone. But if you're looking to make the most of an at home routine, one or two of these can make a big difference—and after a few years experience working in specialty coffee, they're the ones I reach for each morning to make my morning cup.