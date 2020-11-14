For this balanced early winter season, from mid-November through mid-January, you are encouraged to eat heavier foods. This is because, due to the decreased presence of the sun, your inner digestive fire becomes very strong, which helps you digest food better than you can at any other time. Having a balanced digestive fire (called agni in Sanskrit) is the key to overall health.

So as long as you are relatively healthy already, this is the time of year when you can really enjoy your holiday meals, provided you also get adequate exercise!

Here are three fun seasonal recipes to feed your belly, as well as strengthen your mind and spirit.