There is really no scientific evidence showing that food combining diets are beneficial for health. In fact, some food combining rules go against what we know to be true about digestion in the human body.

For example, many registered dietitians recommend eating fruits with protein and/or fat to help balance the rise in blood sugar. This is especially important for people with diabetes. Eating fruit with protein or fat helps make that snack more satiating as well. I don't know anyone who’s felt full after eating just grapes!

Additionally, the rules of food combining diets focus on pairing foods with compatible pH levels to make digestion more efficient. But basic biochemistry shows that the body has its own methods to handle the differing pH levels of foods and ensure appropriate digestion.

Digestion begins in the mouth, for starches, and then continues in the stomach. The stomach is an acidic environment due to hydrochloric acid. No matter what you eat, food in the stomach will be acidic. Some proteins are able to be digested in the stomach, but most digestion and absorption happens in the small intestine. The acidic, partially broken down food from the stomach then travels to the small intestine. Once the food enters the small intestine, a hormone called secretin that stimulates the release of pancreatic bicarbonate to make the small intestine more alkaline and less acidic. Most nutrients best absorbed in this less acidic environment.

Food combining is a way of eating that has been around for thousands of years, and although scientific evidence supporting this diet is lacking, it doesn’t mean it’s not beneficial. The principles of food combining found in Ayurveda are not based on biochemistry, but rather spirituality. Traditional Ayurvedic diets also place a high emphasis on mindfulness when eating. Eating foods in the separate groups, as you would with food combining, may help you think through your food choices and how much of a food you are putting in your body.

Additionally, the rules of food combining don’t always allow for a lot of variety in the diet. Some studies have shown that having more variety in the types of food you eat can cause increased consumption at that meal, and having less variety of foods at meals could help reduce energy intake and promote weight loss. However, that's not necessarily a perk, as this decreased variety of foods may also decrease the variety of nutrients you're consuming.