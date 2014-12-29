 Skip to content

Ariana Grande Explains Why She's Vegan

Emi Boscamp
Written by Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University.
December 29, 2014

In November of 2013, singer Ariana Grande announced via Twitter that, even though she only ate meat sparingly, she had decided to commit herself to an entirely vegan diet.

Then, in an interview with the Mirror, she explained what prompted this choice:

I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person. It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know — veggies, fruit and salad — then when I get home I'll have something else.

While health and happiness helped to motivate her to make this diet shift, her love of animals trumps everything else. And despite her Italian roots, it wasn't that difficult to give up meat and cheese, she said, because she had had enough of it growing up "for anyone's normal life span."

Over the past year, Grande has been very vocal about about the consumption of animal products and animal rights. In an interview with V Magazine, she bluntly said she didn't think humans should be drinking milk from cows (who "produce milk with nutrients for cows," she explained). She was also amongst the many celebrities who spoke out against SeaWorld after it had been exposed by the documentary "Blackfish" for kidnapping and mistreating its whales.

It's refreshing to see a celebrity so passionate about a cause. Though many celebrities are indeed charitable, it's still rare to see someone use their celebrity as a way to bring awareness to an issue he or she cares deeply about. She's open, holds nothing back, and is unwavering in her beliefs. For that, we have a lot of respect.

