This Might Be The Most Flavorful Way To Cook Eggs We've Ever Seen

Looking for a different take on eggs for breakfast this weekend? Consider an Indian spin, like this version of anda curry—which uses your Instant Pot to make cooking it a breeze.

"Anda curry is a classic Indian dish, and while there are a couple of different versions, the eggs are usually hardboiled and then added to the curry," writes Vasanti Bhadkamkar-Balan in Authentic Indian Cooking with Your Instant Pot, which is available for pre-order now. "However, my husband makes his by cracking the eggs directly into the pot of curry. Doing so is a time-saver, and the eggs are more flavorful when they’re poached in the curried broth."