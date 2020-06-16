Anyone with a weakened immune system (i.e., older adults, infants, people with autoimmune conditions, pregnant and breastfeeding women) should avoid raw alfalfa sprouts. "[They] are prone to bacterial contamination, mainly salmonella and E. coli," Michalczyk says. This can increase the risk of foodborne illness.

"Heating them up can help lessen the chances of bacterial contamination," she says.

Certain blood-thinning medications require users to limit vitamin K consumption, Cording explains, so it's best to limit alfalfa consumption to small amounts. If you're not sure, consult your doctor to find out if this applies to you.

If you fall into these groups, Cording recommends consulting with a doctor before taking alfalfa in supplement form, as well.